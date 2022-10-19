Great Lakes Advocate

NSW Bushfires Coroners Inquiry: Failford Road Darawank Black Summer bushfire calls Essential Energy into question

By Stephanie Gardiner
October 19 2022 - 6:00am
The Failford Road fire threatened communities on NSW's mid-north coast for three weeks in 2019. (Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS)

Electricity company Essential Energy's bushfire planning was "inadequate" before a Black Summer blaze at Darawank sparked by powerlines burnt through 3000 hectares in the NSW Mid Coast an inquiry has been told.

