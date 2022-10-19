Community members are being encouraged to have their say on a new plan for the future of regional health.
"This is a great opportunity for our community to help shape the future of healthcare in our region," Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said.
"The insights from our community will help inform the development of a strong plan that enables the NSW government to deliver on our goal to improve healthcare experiences and outcomes for everyone living in rural, regional and remote NSW."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the community's feedback will be absolutely critical in developing the Regional Health Plan 2022-2032.
"We know our regional communities care deeply about their healthcare services and this is their opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to shaping the future of their healthcare system," Mrs Taylor said.
"I want to ensure the community is at the heart of everything the NSW government is doing when it comes to health in the regions, so I strongly encourage everyone who has an interest in regional health to have their say on the new plan."
So far there has been 68 consultation sessions with 1600 people across NSW as well as more than 2000 surveys completed.
To have your say, visit www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/nsw-regional-health-plan. The survey closes at 11.59pm Sunday, October 23.
