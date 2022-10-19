Great Lakes Advocate

Myall Lakes residents urged to have their say on new Regional Health Plan

October 19 2022 - 1:00am
Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead and NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor. Picture supplied

Community members are being encouraged to have their say on a new plan for the future of regional health.

