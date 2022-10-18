GREAT Lakes Dolphins batters put on a master class in the Manning tier 1 cricket clash against Old Bar Tavern at Tuncurry.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Great Lakes compiled a hefty 7/245 from their 40 overs. Old Bar made 90 in reply.
This was despite Great Lakes losing opener Dean Elliott with just five runs on the board. From here the batting consolidated, led by vice captain Sam Hull, who blasted eight boundaries in his 55 ball stay at the crease, where he scored 72. Drew Townsend contributed 58 while Blake Clarke (29 not out) and Liam Simpson (23) made handy contributions.
Tim Rees was the most successful of the Old Bar bowlers, taking 3/33 while youngster Will Marron finished with 2/29 and skipper Tom Kelly 2/31. Old Bar openers Sam Eggins and Andrew Fair gave the side a solid start, adding 36 before Fair fell to Elliott for 17. Eggins made 20, but they were the only two batters to make double figures.
Clarke and Ishan Thapa tormented the Old Bar batsmen, with Thapa claiming 3/22 from eight while Clarke took the figures with 4/8 off seven as Old Bar fell well short in the chase.
WINGHAM'S Ryan Smoothy tore through the Gloucester batting lineup in the tier 1 clash at Gloucester.
He finished with 6/8 as the home side crashed to be all out for just 34 in reply to Wingham's 143.
Smoothy also scored an important and unbeaten 25 to prop up the Wingham innings that lost its way after openers Dave Rees and Ryan McDermott flayed the bowling to put on 98.
Wingham won the toss and elected to bat. Rees was dismissed for a big hitting 64. This included four sixes and three boundaries. Rees faced 78 balls. McDermott made 28.
However, Sam Pickworth and Jye Barkwell clawed Gloucester back into the contest as Wingham crashed to be 7/110. Smoothy provided some stern resistance for Wingham and his 25 helped bolster the score to a competitive 143. Still, it was a great fightback by the Gloucester trundlers.
Pickworth was the star, taking 5/37 from eight overs. Barkwill's eight frugal overs cost just six runs and he took two wickets. Five of his overs were maidens.
However, Gloucester lost opener Landon Blissett early in the run chase and things got progressively worse from there. Skipper Harry Clarke was by far the best of the batters, providing almost half the runs with 16, his innings lasting 38 balls. But it was a lone hand.
Barkwell, with 5, was the second top score in what was a dismal day for the Bushmen batters.
TAREE United restricted Taree West to 122 in the match played at Cundletown after winning the toss and electing to bowl.
United lost three wickets in the run chase, overhauling the score after just 17 overs. No further details are available from the match.
