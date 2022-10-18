Hold on to your hats - it's only eight (yes, eight!) weeks until the 47th Tuncurry Forster Christmas Carols by Candelight presented by the Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast.
On Monday, December 12 the Carols by Candlelight will once again be held at Harry Elliott Oval, Beach Street, Tuncurry (behind Sporties).
The variety program of local talent accompanied by the Great Lakes Concert Band will begin at 6.30pm, with compere Lynn Lelean and a guest appearance by Santa Clause, who promises he will personally speak to each child.
There will be free lollies for the children. Food and drinks, candles and song sheets will be available on the evening. So just bring a chair or blanket, something warm and your best singing voice to celebrate the coming of Christmas.
The entrance to Carols by Candlelight will be by a gate in Beach Street or a gate in Pacific Parade. The entrance gate behind the Sporties will be closed. Entry is free.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.