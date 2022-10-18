Great Lakes Advocate
Tuncurry Forster Carols by Candlelight 2022

October 18 2022 - 4:00am
Louise Crowe, Brittany Lennon, Rachel Crowe and Sarah Crowe at the 2021 Carols by Candlelight at Harry Elliot Oval. File photo

Hold on to your hats - it's only eight (yes, eight!) weeks until the 47th Tuncurry Forster Christmas Carols by Candelight presented by the Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast.

