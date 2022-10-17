Further down the beach on the entrance to Forster's Cape Hawke Harbour were the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV aka drone) trainees conducting beach surveillance under the watchful eyes of Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch (LNCSLSB) instructors Suz Gerrish and Gav Williams. Beach safety and marine life are monitored through two 20-minute sweeps of Main Beach each hour. Undertaking this course requires participants to join a surf club but does not necessitate any in-water components.