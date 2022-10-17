It was a busy morning on Forster Main Beach on Sunday, October 16.
Magnificent spring weather and surf conditions greeted three groups of surf club inductees: excited potential Nippers with their parents attended a 'Come and Try' Day; a class of new Bronze Medallion students commenced their studies; and budding drone pilots for Surf Life Saving NSW undertook an Operator Induction Program.
The 'Come and Try' morning for five to 14-year-old children was an enormous success with parents participating in some activities.
Under the direction of Junior Activities chair, Nova Grosvenor the range of endeavours was aimed at exemplifying the skills developed through the Nippers programs which strengthen a child's ability to safely enjoy being on the sand and in the water at a beach.
Busy in the club house were a class of Bronze Medallion candidates receiving instructions from Jim Wills and Ric Brennan on resuscitation techniques and surf environments including hazards and conditions.
The Bronze Medallion course is the core award in becoming a patrolling life saver in Australia. The course requirements include a 400 metre swim, rescue techniques and use of appropriate equipment while following Surf Life Saving Australia procedures.
Further down the beach on the entrance to Forster's Cape Hawke Harbour were the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV aka drone) trainees conducting beach surveillance under the watchful eyes of Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch (LNCSLSB) instructors Suz Gerrish and Gav Williams. Beach safety and marine life are monitored through two 20-minute sweeps of Main Beach each hour. Undertaking this course requires participants to join a surf club but does not necessitate any in-water components.
Forster Surf Life Saving Club president, John Quinn said that the club is delighted to be able to host multiple event training days and invited community members to become involved with the Forster surf club, or any of the other five LNCSLSB clubs.
