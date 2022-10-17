Great Lakes Advocate

Course for oyster farmers at Forster to strengthen future of sector

October 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The region's oyster growers will learn about developing responsible and sustainable farming practices thanks to training sessions from NSW Farmers and Oceanwatch Australia. Picture supplied

One of the coast's favourite food industries will get customised training on all things oysters, including aquaculture management, biosecurity, workplace health and safety, water quality and more at Forster on Wednesday, October 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.