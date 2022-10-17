One of the coast's favourite food industries will get customised training on all things oysters, including aquaculture management, biosecurity, workplace health and safety, water quality and more at Forster on Wednesday, October 19.
The region's oyster growers will learn about developing responsible and sustainable farming practices thanks to training sessions from NSW Farmers and Oceanwatch Australia.
NSW Farmers Oyster manager Andy Myers said the goal was to help establish industry best practice for growers, so they could improve their businesses and create a more robust industry.
"It's been a tough couple of years for growers with all of the wet weather causing havoc for the oyster industry," Mr Myers said.
"We're investing the time and resources to help them better prepare for the future, and offer them a helping hand to implement some of the things they learn about in the course.
"The industry has a great code of practice, but it's never been extended to industry though dedicated training. This plugs that gap."
Mr Myers said attendees of the training sessions would be eligible for rebates of $3000 and would also receive a unit of competency from the Seafood Industry Training Package.
"We've aligned the training with a unit of competency in the VET system, so growers not only get access to the rebate program, but can also start working towards a formal aquaculture qualification, if they want to pursue this further," Mr Myers said.
"This is a great chance for farmers to not only build their own business, but also contribute to the overall professionalism of our industry.
"Oysters are an important part of the fabric of the coast and this will ensure we can enjoy them for generations to come."
Contact Andy Myers on 0488 656 366 for more details on the course.
