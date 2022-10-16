A group of NSW oyster growers are urging restaurateurs and chefs to support the native Sydney Rock Oyster before Australia loses it for good.
The future of Sydney Rock Oyster farming in NSW is under threat after a third of this year's harvest was destroyed.
Some farmers have reportedly lost 100 per cent of their stock, while others have been forced into permanent closure.
"Due to extreme weather, flooding events and the QX virus, a third of this year's Sydney Rock Oyster harvest, or about 20 million oysters, have been destroyed," third generation grower, Brad Verdich said.
"The already scarce species are now rarer than ever," Mr Verdich said.
To help the industry, the farmgate purchase price has been increased, on average, from $0.60 to $1 per oyster and other third-party buyers are being urged to follow suit.
If hospitality venues raise their prices in line with the farmgate price, the farmers would like to see the full increase passed directly onto farmers industry wide.
"Similar to how consumers and retailers got behind dairy farmers back in 2016 with the milk crisis, we'd like to see that level of support for the Sydney Rock Oyster industry.
"In Port Stephens particularly, the few that remain are now having to look to alternative methods and species or take up second jobs to make ends meet."
And the message to consumers is to rally behind the industry - farmers need you to keep buying and savouring Sydney Rock Oysters, and to appreciate just how special they are.
Farmers are also calling on Australian restaurateurs and chefs to make a clear differentiation between Sydney Rock Oysters and the more common and introduced Pacific Oyster on their menus, in both price and labelling, to celebrate this local delicacy.
While the flooding has had adverse effects throughout the industry, there has been an upside locally due to subsequent topographical changes to the Manning River, though not without some initial setbacks.
"The last flooding that came through the Manning River did impact some of the infrastructure on the river. Some farmers had their floating infrastructure washed away, which meant they've had to re-install and replace that at great expense," Mr Verdich said.
"Since the flood has come through and opened out the river mouth to far wider than it has been, possibly since the 70s, it has meant there's been an increased flow of water in and out of the channel.
"There's actually been some very good conditions for growing oysters."
The Sydney Rock Oyster is an extremely rare native Australian species, making up less than one per cent of all commercially produced oysters world-wide.
Globally, only one in every 36,000 oysters is a Sydney Rock.
"It takes about three years to cultivate a Sydney Rock to maturity, and around 12 to 18 months for a Pacific.
"It's not unusual for upmarket restaurants to sell oysters for around $6 each, and they're often just listed as 'Oysters' on the menu, regardless of whether they're Sydney Rock or Pacific Oysters, and we'd like to see that change."
Unfortunately, Australia is at high risk of losing the Sydney Rock Oyster industry altogether since this particular species of oyster is very fussy about its environment and only thrives along the NSW coast between Nambucca Heads and Merimbula and is sensitive to extreme weather conditions.
In the 1970s, the Sydney Rock Oyster industry produced around 190 million oysters.
In 2020-21 production was around 65 million.
That steady decline in production is due to a number of factors including extreme weather events, rising water temperatures, disease and the introduction of Pacific Oysters in the 1980s.
"We absolutely need to act now to save our Sydney Rocks.
"Some of these farmers are fifth generation farmers, whose families and livelihoods are completely built on growing and cultivating these oysters. They should be acknowledged as the rare delicacy that they are on all menus across Australia.
"It takes about three years to cultivate a Sydney Rock to maturity, and around 18 months for a Pacific, meaning this year's losses will be felt for years to come. Even longer if the Port Stephens farming region isn't able to recover."
