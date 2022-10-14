Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead earlier this week delivered his valedictory speech in the NSW Legislative Assembly.
A clearly emotional Mr Bromhead confirmed his retirement was due to a diagnosis of mesothelioma.
"I leave after 12 years not because I wanted to," Mr Bromhead said.
"I don't want anyone to think that this was a case of someone who's tired and doesn't want to be a local member and is giving up.
"It is with regret that I do retire, but it's been a great 12 years."
RELATED: Myall Lakes MP announces retirement
Mr Bromhead began his speech thanking wife, Sue for supporting him through his 12 years of being the Member for Myall Lakes.
He also thanked his family and staff for their support.
Mr Bromhead then went on to thank the people of his electorate.
"Without the support of the electorate, without the trust and honour that they place on you, I wouldn't have been able to serve for the 12 years." he said.
"It's only through their support, through them electing you, because they put their trust that you will fight for them in this place, that you're able to do your job and do it for 12 years.
He then thanked his National Party colleagues and noted highlights of his time as a sitting member, in particular the $140 million redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital, and his commitment to the creation of a new public hospital in Forster.
"Hopefully very, very shortly, with the support of the Minister for Regional Health, Minister Taylor will be announcing where that hospital will be.
"There's a couple (of sites) on the shortlist; hopefully they'll make that decision soon.
"There's commercial negotiations taking place, and then we'll be able to say where it is.
"It is important that we deliver .a new public hospital at Forster."
Mr Bromhead said one of the pleasures he had in the job was holding being a member of the Parliamentary Lions Club, where was president for 10 years.
Following his speech Mr Bromhead was honoured with a standing ovation.
"Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for the honour and the privilege of being here for 12 years," he said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.