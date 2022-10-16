The declining influence of COVID-19 is reflecting in new car sales
The August 2022 market of 95,256 new vehicle sales is an increase of 14,057 vehicle sales or 17.3 per cent against August 2021 (81,199).
Year to date Toyota for the umpteenth time leads the market with 16,1558 sales up 22.5 per cent on 2021.
The passenger vehicle market is up by 2658 vehicle sales (15.3 per cent) over the same month last year; the sports utility market is up by 7590 vehicle sales(18.5 per cent); the light commercial market is up by 3236 vehicle sales (16.8 per cent) and the heavy commercial vehicle market is up by 573 vehicle sales (15.7 per cent) versus August 2021.
The Toyota HiLux took the winners garland again in August with sales of 6214 vehicles up 39 per cent on 2021.
Electric cars are starting to move with the Tesla 3 leading the sedan sales in fourth place with 2380 sales in August.
The times they are a changing.
The Toyota Corolla (seventh) and Hyundai i30 (ninth ) were the only other two family cars in the top 10.
The buyer appetite in Australia has changed, SUV type vehicle are the vehicle of choice.
But watch out regardless of all the haters the high voltage brigade is on the way.
Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.