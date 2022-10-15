What to buy - ICE or electric?

It's that time when you are looking at upgrading your wheels. But in 2022 you face a conundrum. Electric or internal combustion engine?
Let's have a look at some of the pros and cons of each.
Internal combustion vehicles:
Electric vehicles:
Just a few things to consider.
My thoughts are: plug-in hybrids are the way to go for the moment until electric vehicle infrastructure is more available (recharging stations).
Batteries can be recharged in a similar period to refuelling your petrol car and electric vehicles become price competitive.
But it certainly looks as though electric is the way of the future.
