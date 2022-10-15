Great Lakes Advocate

Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association and Tinonee Historical Society have been advised to try again

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
October 15 2022 - 7:00am
Council rejects funding applications

Two applications for recurrent donations under the MidCoast Council community donations policy have been knocked back, on the recommendation of council staff.

