Council rejects funding applications

Two applications for recurrent donations under the MidCoast Council community donations policy have been knocked back, on the recommendation of council staff.
Tinonee Historical Society requested $1000/pa to undertake renovations in the museum boating room, while the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association asked for $1500/pa for public liability, association liability and volunteer personal accident insurance payments.
According to MidCoast community development co-ordinator, Lyndie Hepple, the assessment panel determined that neither of the applicats met the criteria for recurrent funding under the community donations policy and should not be approved for funding.
Referring to the progress association, Ms Hepple said community groups struggled with funding insurance costs.
"(There is) no clear demonstration that the progress association is furthering core business of council," she said.
Ms Hepple suggested the Tinonee Historical Society Applicant to apply for an annual donation which was for projects.
Katheryn Smith advised anyone who was rejected to try again with the next round of funding.
"It is really hard when you have a community donation working group, which I am a part of, to see all the wonderful projects that come in front of us," Cr Smith said.
Just because we are declining (an application) - because it doesn't meet the criteria - we don't want to take away how wonderful the project could potentially be.- Katheryn Smith
"But unfortunately, we do need to stick to the policy to be fair with everyone," she said.
"Just because we are declining (an application) - because it doesn't meet the criteria - we don't want to take away how wonderful the project could potentially be."
The Community Donations Policy was adopted in March 2019 and had four categories of funding.
Council has received two applications for recurrent funding which were discussed by the donations assessment panel in early September.
The aim of recurrent funding is to provide eligible organisations with rates subsidies and/or recurrent donations to:
In assessing applications, the assessment panel considered whether the applicant organisation met either or both these criteria, and further considered:
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.