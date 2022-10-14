Great Lakes Advocate

A free leadership forum will be held in Taree during NSW Small Business Month

October 14 2022 - 1:00am
MidCoast Business chamber director, Megan Lewis says next month's free leadership forum will provide invaluable opportunities for local small businesses. Picture Simon Gould.

The Mid-Coast region will celebrate NSW Small Business Month with a free leadership forum that could help local enterprises move on to the next level of growth.

