MidCoast Council's pledge to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions has moved a step closer after entering into a contract to power all of its small water and sewer sites with 100 per cent renewable energy.
The arrangement, which begins in January, will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 3250 tonnes annually, which equates to around 13 per cent of council's Scope 2 emissions (indirect emissions generated from purchased energy such as electricity, heating and cooling).
It also will deliver an estimated annual saving of around $139,000.
MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott, said it was a great outcome that showed council was serious about reducing its carbon footprint.
"Our water and sewer assets account for around 80 per cent of our overall power usage, so to be able to transition a significant proportion of these assets to renewable energy by the start of next year is fantastic," Mr Scott said.
The initiative was unanimously supported by councillors at the June ordinary council meeting.
It also aligns strongly with council's Climate Change Strategy, which was adopted in 2021 and promises to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2040.
Mr Scott said purchasing accredited renewable energy from an electricity provider was just one of several measures council was taking to transition away from fossil fuels.
Solar power systems have recently been installed at a number of council's large water and sewer sites, including the Tuncurry Recycled Water Treatment Plant and the Bulahdelah Water Treatment Plant.
"Achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions is a challenge that is going to require a range of solutions, but we're excited to be taking these early steps," Mr Scott said.
"From here our focus will turn to finding the most sustainable and financially viable ways to transition the rest of our operations to renewable energy."
To view the Climate Change Strategy, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/climate-change and for more information about solar power systems for water and sewer assets project, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/major-water-projects/solar-power-systems-water-and-sewer-assets
