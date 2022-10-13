Great Lakes Advocate

Solar power systems are in operation at Tuncurry Recycled Water Treatment Plant

October 13 2022 - 1:00am
Taree sewer pump. Picture MidCoast Council.

MidCoast Council's pledge to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions has moved a step closer after entering into a contract to power all of its small water and sewer sites with 100 per cent renewable energy.

