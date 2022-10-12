Have your wondered what goes on behind the scenes at the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre?
Here's your chance to find out when MidCoast Council and Resource Recovery Australia host an open day early next month.
Part of this year's National Recycling Week, the day will take a tour through the state-of-the-art facility and conduct workshops.
"During National Recycling Week, and every week, we want to help you learn how to reduce, reuse and recycle better," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
"We know that recycling can be confusing, but to build a more sustainable future, we all need to know how to correctly deal with the waste we make and to see waste as a resource that can be reused and recycled," Mr Rees said.
The benefits include:
"Importantly, this week asks us to see waste as a resource to keep the materials in circulation for as long as possible."
We know that many people wish-cycle, he said.
This is putting something in the recycling bin in the hope it will be recycled, even if there is no evidence to prove this is possible.
National Recycling Week gives you an opportunity to learn what can be recycled and where in the Mid-Coast, including:
The open day will be held on Thursday, November 10 from 9am-3pm with a behind the scenes tour of the community recycling centre and materials recovery facility, the Reviva reuse shop, waste transfer station, Return and Earn, Green Bikes and the Men's Shed.
Wear closed shoes and bring a hat and water bottle.
Book now for one or more of the following free activities:
Due to limited places, you'll need to pre-register for the workshops and tours.
For more information about workshops times and tours, visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/National-Recycling-Week-2022
