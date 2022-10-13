Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

October 13 2022
Trevor's adoption fee is $75. He just wants to be loved

Eight-month-old Trevor may have had a tough time during his short life. But since being surrendered he has come along in 'leaps and bounds' according to his loving carers, and now seeks out pats and cuddles.

