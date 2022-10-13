Eight-month-old Trevor may have had a tough time during his short life. But since being surrendered he has come along in 'leaps and bounds' according to his loving carers, and now seeks out pats and cuddles.
He was an owner surrender, so he's not feral or traumatised, he simply had not been handled much and didn't know how to like humans.
Trevor is described as a lovely young cat looking for his forever home.
He is very handsome, litter trained and eats well.
He has had all his vet work done and comes microchipped, desexed and vaccinated.
If you want a little soul mate, please call our cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222.
