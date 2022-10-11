Great Lakes Advocate

The annual event celebrates the students last day of secondary school before their final exams

Updated October 12 2022 - 1:41am, first published October 11 2022 - 11:00pm
The last day of third term also was the last day of secondary school for Great Lakes College senior campus Year 12 students.

