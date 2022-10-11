The last day of third term also was the last day of secondary school for Great Lakes College senior campus Year 12 students.
And, to celebrate the culmination of 13 years of primary and secondary school education students dressed up and got on their bikes for the traditional ride across the bridge event.
"The last week for all Year 12 students is always an exciting one, none more so than this year as it has gone off without COVID interfering," deputy principal, Bradley Germon said.
"It was especially pleasing to return to this tradition after a couple of years away due to the pandemic," he said.
"This year's Year 12 cohort are to be commended for their resilience over the last three years, and we look forward to them achieving success in the upcoming HSC."
Once they arrived at school they were all treated to a big breakfast organised by campus staff, and each student was given a gift bag from the P&C.
The first exam started today, Wednesday, October 12 and finishes on Friday, November 4.
This year's graduation ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 8 at Club Forster, while the Year 12 formal will be held on Wednesday, November 9 also at Club Forster.
