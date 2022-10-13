Great Lakes Advocate
Review

Review: Amsterdam, starring Margot Robbie, Robert De Nero, a mixed experience, with moments of lacklustre writing

By Jane Freebury
October 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Set in New York in 1933, this tale about love, friendship and politics would have been so much better were it crisp, sleek and sharp.

Local News

