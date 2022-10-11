Great Lakes Advocate

Getting ready for this year's surf life saving season

By Anne Evans
Updated October 11 2022 - 3:13am, first published 2:00am
Forster SLSC water safety officer, Katie Tisdell, assists age manager, Mandy Brooks go through their paces with nippers. Picture by Anne Evans.

Forster Surf Life Saving Club will hold a Come and Try Day for potential nippers this Sunday, October 16 from 9.30-11.00 am.

