Forster Surf Life Saving Club will hold a Come and Try Day for potential nippers this Sunday, October 16 from 9.30-11.00 am.
Interested youth aged from from 5-14 years are invited to Main Beach to experience activities that nippers enjoy each week.
Swimmers, sunscreen, hat and towel are all that is required.
Club officials will be available to assist with registration inquiries from those who want to join the nippers program.
The nipper's season begins a week later on Sunday, October 24 and will run through Forster Surf Life Saving Club every Sunday morning from 9.30-11am during the summer months.
Nippers is a fun way for children aged 5 -14 years to enjoy the beach in a safe environment.
The junior development program is designed to ensure children have fun at the beach while participating in lessons that will give them a pathway to becoming a fully rounded participant in both lifesaving and surf sport as well as being part of a national volunteer organisation with nearly 200,000 members that has served the Australian community for more than 100 years.
Developed by Surf Life Saving Australia, the Nation-wide program develops and revises content to suit the needs of junior members.
Lessons are designed to address age, abilities, and beach conditions.
During some of these lessons, kids are taught keeping safe at the beach, surf awareness, beach sprinting, board paddling, dolphin diving, spotting a rip, first aid and making friends.
In our area surrounded by beautiful beaches, iconic lakes and waterways, it is an integral part of growing up in this area for children to experience the nippers program enhancing their ability to stay safe in and around water.
Nippers, however, is not a learn-to-swim program which parents should organise with qualified instructors.
With six clubs along the Lower North Coast, parents and carers need only find a club near them and sign their child up to the program.
All surf clubs in this area are beginning their nippers program at this time.
It could save your child's life or enable your child to assist another.
For information go to https://www.surflifesaving.com.au/get-involved/our-clubs-and-branches/
