What bird species live near you?

MidCoast Council and BirdLife Australia are inviting members of the community to take part in this month's The Great Aussie Bird Count.
"Everyone can help us by taking part in The Great Aussie Bird Count," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"Discovering bird populations helps us understand the health of our environment," Mr Tuckerman said.
To take part in The Great Aussie Bird Count, head outdoors and have your binoculars handy from October 17-23.
Take a seat for 20 minutes in your garden, the local park, at the beach, or even down your main street and note down all the bird species that you see, Mr Tuckerman said.
You can register online and submit your completed count via the online web form at https://aussiebirdcount.org.au/
If you have any questions, The Great Aussie Bird Count app has a handy field-guide to help you identify the birds.
