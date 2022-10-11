With National Water Week fast approaching, MidCoast Council has planned a number of fun and informative activities that will be held across the region to celebrate the occasion.
Council will hold public open days at three of its water and sewage treatment plants, offering people a close-up look at the intricate and unseen processes that go into keeping the community's taps flowing and toilets flushing.
MidCoast Council water and systems executive manager and Australian Water Association Water Week ambassador, Marnie Coates, said a tour of these facilities always left visitors with a greater appreciation for their water and sewage services, which was a big part of what National Water Week was about.
"National Water Week is all about raising awareness of the importance of water," Ms Coates said.
"Events like these help people understand where their water comes from, where their wastewater goes, and the effort and engineering that goes into making these resources clean, safe and readily available."
The open days are free and will be held on consecutive Saturdays throughout October.
Complimentary lunches will also be provided.
The dates and times:
To book a spot or find out more, visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-Involved/Events/Whats-on/Water-and-sewage-treatment-plant-tours
This is the first year we've been involved in the event and we're keen to send a message that people on the Mid-Coast care about conserving water, especially after what this region went through in the 2019-2020 drought.- MidCoast Council water and systems executive manager, Marnie Coates
MidCoast Council also is sponsoring Water Night and is encouraging people across the Mid-Coast to get involved.
Established in 2020, Water Night is an annual event held during National Water Week that supports stronger action on climate change and water awareness.
It asks individuals and households across Australia to go without using their taps between 5-10pm on Thursday, October 20.
Ms Coates said her family and colleagues were looking forward to the challenge.
"Water Night is not about going without water; it's about encouraging all of us to notice how regularly and mindlessly we reach for our taps," she said.
"Estimate what you'll need during the evening and pre-fill your water bottles, kettles and other containers before the event starts.
"This is the first year we've been involved in the event and we're keen to send a message that people on the Mid-Coast care about conserving water, especially after what this region went through in the 2019-2020 drought.
"So join in, start a conversation and challenge yourself - it's going to be fun."
To sign up for Water Night or to find out more, visit www.waternight.com.au
Meanwhile, Whizzy the Waterdrop is once again teaching kids the value of saving water and looking after the environment.
Throughout October, Whizzy and his helper will visit more than 80 preschools and primary schools across the region.
Ms Coates said parents of young children should check in and see what their kids have learnt if they've had a visit from Whizzy.
"Whizzy is one of our most popular and enduring water education initiatives and often the messages he shares aren't just relevant to children, they're relevant to the whole household," she said.
National Water Week will run from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23.
To find out more, visit https://www.awa.asn.au/events/national-water-week-2022
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.