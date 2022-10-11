Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

MidCoast Council will hold public open days at three of its water and sewage treatment plants

October 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a look behind the scenes at Bootawa Water Treatment Plant, on Saturday. October 29. Picture MidCoast Council

With National Water Week fast approaching, MidCoast Council has planned a number of fun and informative activities that will be held across the region to celebrate the occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.