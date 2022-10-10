October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and to help promote better road safety, MidCoast Council has launched the Spot 'Joe Rider' campaign where you can win prizes.
Between Monday, October 17 and Friday, October 21, the public is asked to look out for motorcycle riders wearing the bright yellow 'I am Joe Rider' vests. Remember what road, suburb and time you spotted 'Joe'.
Pull over if it is safe to do so or complete your journey, then register your sighting on council's website.
There'll be $50 #ShopMidCoast vouchers given away daily and a grand prize of a $250 #ShopMidCoast voucher at the end of the week.
Road safety officers from MidCoast, Singleton, Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens, Maitland, Cessnock and Port Macquarie-Hastings councils will be working together to conduct the campaign, with support from Transport for NSW.
The Joe Rider motorcycle awareness campaign was originally developed by the Motorcycle Riders Association of the ACT.
It's important to look out for motorcycles as they are smaller than most vehicles and might be in a blind spot.- MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco
"It's important to look out for motorcycles as they are smaller than most vehicles and might be in a blind spot," MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said.
"Our aim is to encourage drivers to look out for motorcycles, especially at roundabouts and intersections.
"We want to reduce SMIDSY - 'Sorry mate I didn't see you'.
"Motorcycle riders are more exposed than other vehicles, so in a crash they risk serious injury or death.
"That's why we're encouraging everyone to improve motorcycle awareness and help motorcyclists Ride to Live."
If you should spot 'Joe Rider', then register your sighting on council's website at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Roads/Road-safety-programs.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.