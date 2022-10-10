Great Lakes Advocate

Spot 'Joe Rider' to win prizes and keep motorcyclists safe

October 10 2022 - 2:00am
MidCoast Council offering prizes as part of their Spot Joe Rider campaign. Picture Shutterstock

October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and to help promote better road safety, MidCoast Council has launched the Spot 'Joe Rider' campaign where you can win prizes.

