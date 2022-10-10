Great Lakes Advocate
Come and celebrate the end of 2022 and Small Business Month with Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber

October 10 2022 - 7:00am
Weddings, parties, anything, Palms Pavilion is the ideal location. Picture Tiona Holiday Park.

Circle Thursday, November 10 for a double celebration with Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber members and friends.

