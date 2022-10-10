Circle Thursday, November 10 for a double celebration with Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber members and friends.
November is Small Business Month, a great excuse to not only acknowledge the contribution and success of business owners and operators across the region, but it also is an ideal time to begin Christmas celebrations.
Destination North Coast general manager, Michael Thurston will share valuable insights into the State government's visitor economy targets and how this information relates to the Mid-Coast.
This information also will assist business operators identify opportunities to strengthen and enhance the visitor experiences and at the same time provide guidance on how to sustainably grow the local visitor economy.
"We encourage our local business community to come together and enjoy a night of wonderful food, good company and inspiring examples of local business owners taking advantage of new opportunities," Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber president, Simon France said.
Chamber also will share what it has planned for 2023 including the region's first "entrepreneur in residence" program, Mr France said.
To get into the festive season, wear something white, gold, red or green, or all four colours.
There are prizes for the best dressed.
Supported by the State government and sponsors, Palms Pavilion and Colour Works, this is a free event.
The NSW Government Small Business Month is the only dedicated festival of activities designed especially for for small businesses operators across the State.
"We're here to help our State's small businesses Connect for Success," a government spokesperson said.
"By attending NSW Small Business Month events you'll learn new skills and new ideas to help you navigate the road ahead and get the opportunity to connect and collaborate with other small business owners and operators."
The celebration will be held on the water's edge at Tiona Palms Pavilion, 4451 The Lakes Way, Pacific Palms on Thursday, November 10 from 5.30-8.30pm.
RSVP is essential.
Reserve your place today at www.ftchamber.com.au
Grab a buddy in business and bring your team.
And, to learn more about Small Business Month, visit https://www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au/
