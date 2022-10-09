Great Lakes Advocate
Teach a learner driver workshops in Forster

Teaching a teacher how to teach

A series of free workshops specially designed for teachers of learner drivers will help reduce the stress of teaching young people how to drive, MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco says.

