Teaching a teacher how to teach

A series of free workshops specially designed for teachers of learner drivers will help reduce the stress of teaching young people how to drive, MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco says.
Parents and carers may often be the primary driving instructor for a learner driver.
The habits they pass on can last a lifetime.
The workshops will be held in Forster, Taree and Gloucester later this month.
Mr Dimarco said the workshops would not only help reduce stress associated with the lessons but also make every lesson more effective.
"You'll get practical advice and a structured approach to helping your learner improve," he said.
The two-hour workshops will be held in:
The workshops will include tips on how to use and complete the learner driver log book as well as important safety information.
"Teaching someone to drive is not easy. We want to support those taking on this important responsibility," Mr Dimarco said.
The course, which covers licensing conditions of L and P plate drivers, completing the Learner Driver Log Book, and the importance of well supervised on-road driving experience, was developed by Transport for NSW
Workshops in all locations will begin at 6pm and light refreshments will be provided.
It's essential to book your spot.
Visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges/Road-safety-programs or call 7955 7372.
Learners are welcome to come along.
