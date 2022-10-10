The rain gods smiled on the Great Lakes and the downpours stayed away during the three days of the second leg of an outstanding NSW Rugby Union's seven-a-side State championships at the Peter Barclay Feld complex last weekend.
The Waratahs' Sevens organiser, Michael Doyle, a fine first grade halfback turned official, exulted: "It was absolutely fantastic, once again a great carnival, no major accidents save for one concussion, and the behaviour of the players was impeccable.
"And the important thing to see was how the quality of our Sevens rugby is improving every year, faster and more skilled football at each carnival.
"We have been very fortunate that we have had the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' clubhouse facility and the generosity of Sue Hobbs and her committee members to sustain the hundreds of people who have attended the carnival."
The Manly Mermaids' under-17 girls' team provided the club with a State championship title which evaded them the previous weekend when their girls' under-13 team were beaten in the final, skipper Ella Carlisle organising the team's defence superbly.
It was engrossing, hard rugby with several long-range tries illuminating the final against the bigger, heavier Penrith team, in the end Manly overcoming Penrith, 29-7.
In the under-17s, Gordon club appear to have a fine prospect in their pacy winger, Malakye Enasio.
Coach, Stevie Berryman remarked on the depth of his club's teenage girls, observing that no less than six players were members of the State squad.
Capping off a splendid carnival in which more than 1000 youths and young women took part over two long weekends, Kobi Mendel led his Gordon Highlanders to a 24-10 victory over the Western Sydney Two Blues, a high-speed game in which Ameriah Abdallah displayed sizzling pace for two tries.
It was a carnival devoid of violence and temperamental outbursts, a spectacle excellent for its camaraderie and friendship among rival players and to hear one lass remark: "Be humble when we beat you next week, won't you?"
