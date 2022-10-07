Great Lakes Advocate

Asphalting on the Lakes Way-Black Head road roundabout begins October 10

October 7 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The roundabout under construction on the Lakes Way at the turn-off the Black Hdead. Picture supplied by MidCoast Council

Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes on the Lakes Way from next Monday, October 10 through to Friday, October 21 while asphalting works take place on roundabout at Black Head road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.