Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes on the Lakes Way from next Monday, October 10 through to Friday, October 21 while asphalting works take place on roundabout at Black Head road.
Traffic arrangements will change from 6.30am on Monday.
Work on the three-leg roundabout is intensifying as concreting, asphalting and line marking take place.
The roundabout is scheduled for completion in November, weather permitting.
These roadworks are funded by the Federal Government through Transport for NSW.
For more information on roadwork across the MidCoast road network, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads.
