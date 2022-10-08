Hallidays Point Pickleball Club amassed a total of nine medals when it represented the Mid Coast at the Australian Pickleball Championships hosted recently at Brisbane's Queensland Tennis Centre.
The event attracted some of the best players in the country while providing them a first class facility in which to compete.
To allow for the change in court size, the tennis centre surface was converted into 44 improvised pickleball courts when it was taped to size by volunteers.
Team Hallidays travelled to the event with 10 players plus a team manager, and was competitive throughout.
By competition's end, the club had won one gold, four silver and four bronze medals, a commendable achievement for a club that has only been in existence for 18 months.
For those unfamiliar with the sport, it can be described as something akin to tennis, though played on a badminton sized court, with the dynamics of table tennis. And though it only occupies a small niche within the Australian sporting landscape, its popularity continues to grow at an astonishing rate.
I holidayed in Florida about four years ago and just loved it, and tried to figure out where to play around here...I ended up buying four paddles and just inviting people to try a new game and we went from there.- Sheila Capperauld
It is estimated there are currently more than 3000 active pickleball players in Australia, however, as more and more people become exposed to the sport, that number is expected to rise significantly.
Hallidays Point Pickleball started out with 14 members, but that number has risen to 70 during the year and a half of the club's existence.
It grew out of necessity, according to founding member, Sheila Capperauld, who discovered the sport while holidaying in the USA but couldn't find anywhere locally to play.
"I holidayed in Florida about four years ago and just loved it, and tried to figure out where to play around here. At that point Newcastle had one venue and Sydney had maybe three or four, and there was nothing else in NSW," Sheila said.
"So I ended up buying four paddles and just inviting people to try a new game and we went from there."
With an average age of members at around 66 years for the Hallidays Point club, it is clearly popular amongst retirees. However, the recent national titles drew more than 430 competitors with players ranging in age from 11 to 79.
"Sometimes I refer to it as the 'youth elixir', because it just keeps us active. We know we're keeping fit as well," Sheila said.
"There's a really strong social component to it as well. Pickleball players tend to be extremely friendly. It's just got that social element, and the fact we're able to keep active at our age in a sport that we can be successful at."
Which is an understatement given their success at the national titles.
The club also is proud of member, Janet Thatcher, who became the first referee to officiate the first hybrid event at the Australia Pickleball Championships. The hybrid event is a match where a wheelchair player is partnered with an able body player.
As well as refereeing gold medal matches, Janet also competed as a player.
Anyone interested in taking up the sport can do so by emailing: hallidayspointpickleball@gmail.com or via the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club facebook page.
Competitors to win medals from the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club:
