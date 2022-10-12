Draft plans of management for Nabiac and Bulahdelah showgrounds have gone on public exhibition and are open for community feedback until Sunday, November 20.
The plans provide direction and continuity for planning, management and maintenance of public open spaces in the Mid-Coast region.
The showgrounds are important social hubs for these rural communities and surrounding districts.
They are the home of major sporting and community events.
MidCoast Council maintains both facilities for the benefit of local communities and visitors to the region.
The management plans will allow council to identify and prioritise needs to maintain and improve these valued facilities.
The land included in the Bulahdelah Showground Plan was located west of the town centre between the Pacific Highway and the Myall River.
Bulahdelah Showground facilities include pavilions, canteen, cattle yards and show arena and houses the Jack Ireland Sports Complex, skate park, playground and swimming pool.
The annual Bulahdelah show is held annually in November and the showground is also used by motorhome clubs, as well as dressage and pony club.
"The plan of management aims to ensure that the facility meets the needs of the community, now and in future," MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton said.
The plan also aimed to achieve a balanced, responsible and sustainable use of the land, she said.
The Nabiac Showground includes a flood-lit showground arena, dog ring, cattle yards, stalls and pavilions, canteen, camping area and amenities, and has a football, touch football and rugby union field.
Community events held there include the Wallamba District Agricultural and Horticultural Show, Wallamba District Junior Rodeo and Campdraft and the monthly farmers' market.
The showground reserve is also utilised for pony club, cattle markets and recreational camping.
Nabiac Showground is on a Crown reserve owned by the NSW government and managed by council for the benefit of the community.
Council manages other facilities on the site including the library and hall.
The Nabiac Showground Plan of Management will also guide council decisions on the planning, management and maintenance of this important community facility.
The draft Plans of Management for Nabiac and Bulahdelah showgrounds can be viewed at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/nabiac-bulahdelah-showgrounds.
