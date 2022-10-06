It is not every day that you have the opportunity to hear from one of the most successful women in Australia's political system, Mid Coast Liberals president, Jim Peters says.
Senator for NSW, Marise Payne will be visiting the region and speaking at a special function in Forster on Thursday, October 20.
A senator since 1997, Ms Payne is the longest serving female senator in Australia.
She is the Shadow Cabinet Secretary, and previously served as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Women and Minister for Defence.
Ms Payne was the first woman to hold the defence portfolio in which she oversaw major developments including the delivery of a Defence White Paper and the creation of a $200 billion material program.
"Marise has been a trailblazer for women within her side of politics, a most interesting speaker, who will be essential listening - for women in particular," Mr Peters said.
Ms Payne will speak at Forster Golf Club on Thursday, October 20 from noon.
For more information email info@midcoastliberals.com.au your interest to confirm attendance.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.