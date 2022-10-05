Great Lakes Advocate

The counterfeit notes were detected in Forster on the long weekend

Updated October 5 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fake $100 notes have been found in the Forster area. Picture supplied.

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are urging Forster business and community members for vigilance after a number of counterfeit $100 notes were detected circulating in the Great Lakes during the October long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.