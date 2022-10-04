Now that Spring is here many more of our native animals and birds are moving about and therefore getting into trouble.
In the Mid-Coast, Kempsey, Port Macquarie, and Hastings LGAs (local government area), FAWNA is (For Australian Wildlife Needing Aid) the organisation licensed to help rescue and rehabilitate wildlife.
Generally, people are compassionate and care about our unique wildlife.
Naturally it is very distressing to see an injured or orphaned animal or bird and there is an expectation in those circumstances there is an organisation that can be contacted to help.
With the exception of koalas (which is Koalas in Care) or marine mammals (ORCCA), that organisation is FAWNA (6581-4141) in our area.
Not so well known perhaps is that FAWNA is a fully volunteer organisation that receives no formal funding, instead depending on donations and member contributions to function.
FAWNA was established and officially licensed by NSW National Parks and Wildlife on January 11, 1990 11 after a number of individual licensed wildlife rehabilitations got together with the mutual aim of providing the best service possible for injured, orphaned and disadvantaged wildlife.
At first FAWNA covered Greater Taree before expanding to include the Great Lakes area and later Gloucester areas.
Now FAWNA covers an area of almost 18,000 square kilometres, and runs a 24 hour hotline, all fully staffed by volunteers.
In any given year FAWNA responds to more than 3000 calls from concerned members of the public and in droughts, bushfires and floods, significantly more.
As well as rescue and rehabilitation FAWNA has been proactive helping wildlife recover from natural disasters.
Following the 2019-20 bushfires FAWNA was responsible for providing water stations and food drops for native animals in the burnt zones.
FAWNA also provides appropriate landholders with nestboxes for tree hollow dwelling species to replace the loss of older hollow bearing trees that have been crucial in the evolution of so much of our bird and animal life (owls, possums, all gliders, microbats, antechinus, and phascogales).
The need is always there and won't go away and when you see an animal that needs your help and you can give that help and then be able to release it, that is a good feeling.- FAWNA president, Meredith Ryan.
One FAWNA member who has been there since inception is president, Meredith Ryan.
With her other hats as wildlife rescuer and rehabilitator she is also the Wildlife Council secretary, the peak body for all of the 27 wildlife rehabilitation organisations in NSW.
Not surprisingly, Meredith is a very busy woman who, with husband Andrew, essentially works seven days a week on behalf of Australian wildlife.
What has kept Meredith committed to more than 30 years as a FAWNA volunteer is the recognition of the great need that our wildlife has for human help, especially when so many come to grief from human impacts whether vehicle accidents, domestic pet incidences or entanglement with fishing line, tree-netting or barbed wire fencing.
"The need is always there and won't go away and when you see an animal that needs your help and you can give that help and then be able to release it, that is a good feeling," Meredith said.
Meredith also mentioned the sad fact that some animals can't be saved, and in such cases a painless death that ends their suffering is a kindness.
Nevertheless, FAWNA has a high rate of successful rehabilitation and release coming third in release rates across all of the NSW wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organisations.
On Saturday, October 22 experienced FAWNA volunteers will host an afternoon tea at the Manning Valley Art Gallery, 12 Macquarie Street, Taree between 2.30-4.30pm.
Everyone is welcome to drop in and learn more about the invaluable work they do.
Questions and comments are very welcome.
If you get the chance ask Meredith about some of her adventures including the time she was hoisted 17 metres into the air on an air scissor lift to rescue an trapped flying fox.
FAWNA will also have a stall at Envirofair on the same day and a FAWNA member will be presenting a talk on how to make your garden more wildlife friendly at 1pm.
More information about FAWNA can also be found on their website at: https://www.fawna.org.au
