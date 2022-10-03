Great Lakes Advocate

Rain and severe weather is expected for the region on the weekend

October 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bad weather has created poor swimming conditions, with red flags up at most beaches this week. Picture by Dave Anderson

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, because the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warns of severe wet weather to finish off the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.