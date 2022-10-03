Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, because the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warns of severe wet weather to finish off the school holidays.
On Monday the bureau issued an updated warning about widespread rain for eastern Australia.
Meteorologist Jonathan How said for many communities the rain would mean an increased flood risk, with falls stretching from northern Australia through to the State's East Coast.
By Friday night this weather system could bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to "much of NSW".
"Significant rain and storms are expected to move over the eastern states from late Tuesday," the bureau statement said.
"By Wednesday morning, rain is expected to move further east into Queensland, central NSW, South Australia, and Victoria, with widespread showers and storms peaking in the afternoon and evening.
"There will be moderate to major flooding in already flooded rivers in NSW, Victoria, and possibly Tasmania and southern Queensland."
For Great Lakes residents and holidaymakers this means rain will land locally on Wednesday with an 80 per cent chance of showers and a humid temperature range from 11-21 degrees.
While Friday will be partly cloudy, falls of up to 40mm are forecast with a 90 per cent of rain and temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
Humidity levels across the weekend are expected to reach up to 92 per cent.
The Bureau is monitoring the rainfall closely and will update this forecast and warnings as the week progresses.
Communities should stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and follow advice of emergency services.
