Keeden McGuire and Shannon White, Forster win the open pairs

By Allan Hughes
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:13am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Forster Bowling Club players have enjoyed success on the greens.

Forster Bowling Club will play for the NSW single gender pennants title later this year after a successful run-up to the local event.

