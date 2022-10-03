Forster Bowling Club will play for the NSW single gender pennants title later this year after a successful run-up to the local event.
The semi and finals were held at Taree Leagues under brilliant sunshine with grade two defeating Harrington 63-56, then Tuncurry Beach 67-36 before taking out Sporties in the final 77-48 to win the flag.
Grade four also played and performed well, but was unlucky not to go further.
With the start of daylight saving twilight bowls will begin this Thursday, October 7 from 4.15pm for a 4.30pm start.
A folder is at the noticeboard.
The semis and finals of the zone State, senior and open reserve pairs championships were concluded last week at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.
Winners were, open pairs, Keeden McGuire and Shannon White, Forster defeated Jason Morse and Kevin Robinson, Forster.
Well done Forster.
The best of luck Shannon and Keeden in the State finals to be played next year at a venue to be advised.
