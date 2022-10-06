Great Lakes Advocate

Review: See How They Run is an entertaining Agatha Christie mystery spoof

By Jane Freebury
October 6 2022 - 11:00pm
A scene from See How They Run, a funny, brisk and witty film with a wonderful pair of lead characters. Picture 20th Century Studios

Even if the phenomenal success that The Mousetrap has enjoyed is a mystery to us, we have to hand it to the stage play that has broken all records in London's West End. As the quintessential English whodunit nears its 70th year in production, it doesn't seem to be about to end its record-breaking run anytime soon.

