Even if the phenomenal success that The Mousetrap has enjoyed is a mystery to us, we have to hand it to the stage play that has broken all records in London's West End. As the quintessential English whodunit nears its 70th year in production, it doesn't seem to be about to end its record-breaking run anytime soon.
The Christie brand doesn't guarantee box-office success, however.
The most recent versions of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile may have stuck closely to the originals, but this breezy new caper, See How They Run, is a riff on Christie's work that has a life of its own.
Written by Mark Chappell and directed by Tom George, both of whom have a television background, it is jaunty, crisp and undeniable fun.
The opening set-up is narrated by Adrien Brody's bored and dismissive director, Leo Kopernick. Over from Hollywood with hopes of directing a film version of The Mousetrap when it ends its run in the West End, he is attending an event to celebrate the play's 100th performance, along with the cast and crew.
He hasn't even seen the play and yet is sure it is a second-rate murder mystery that he could make marginally more interesting as a film.
He insults both the play's leading man and lady, Richard Attenborough (Harris Dickinson) and his wife Sheila Sim (Pearl Chanda), and a number of others. Writer Mervyn Cocker-Norris (David Oyelowo) would like to see the back of him, but no one holds as much of a grudge as the mysterious figure in pork pie hat and large overcoat who dispatches Kopernick with a sewing machine while he is alone backstage.
As the most obnoxious character in this whodunnit Kopernick would, by his own prediction, become the first murder victim.
When the police arrive, the focus shifts from the theatre and film crowd to the inspector and his rookie colleague who are in charge of the murder investigation. Inspector Stoppard and Constable Stalker, gorgeously played by Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, arrive on the scene.
Stalker is star-struck to begin with as she takes part in the investigative interviews with actors and writers. Even if she has a bad habit of jumping to conclusions, she is thorough, writing extensive notes while Stoppard relies on his instincts.
With a title like See How They Run, the film is obviously riffing on the children's nursery rhyme Three Blind Mice that gets an airing in The Mousetrap too.
See How They Run is funny, brisk and witty, with a wonderful pair of lead characters. It may not be as sharp as other recent Christie spoofs, but it's an entertaining hour and a half.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.