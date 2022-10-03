Five hundred of the State's fittest and finest young footballers gathered in the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' rugby union complex at Peter Barclay Field for the NSW under-13 State seven-a-side rugby championships.
Among all the teams, there was just a single boy from the host township of Forster, Ashton Limpic, but he was outstanding.
Regardless of his coach's knowledge, Ashton revealed he possesses something no coach can implant in his players - sheer, brilliant speed.
Coach, Craig Landrigan eulogised the young play-maker: "He was playing for the Tuncurry Hawks rugby league club, but he's made the transition to rugby quite remarkably this year.
"He's a special player," Landrigan said.
"He scored five tries in this carnival for us and made countless try-saving tackles.
"Already Ashton's Mid North Coast coaches are impressed with his playmaking vision and are excited by his capabilities in the fly-half role.
"He is small, but extremely fast and already turning heads with his skills."
It was fast and furious football on four fields with just the one incident in three days in a brawl between two female teams warranting the referee's intervention, one player suspended for six weeks for fighting.
Her future in sport is undoubtedly within the ropes of a boxing ring.
There were good sides and some very good sides, and then there were the Manly Blues under-13 girls, or, as they called themselves, the Manly Mermaids.
And they were outstanding in reaching the final against Central Coast.
However, fairy tales do not always finish with laughter and joy, and so it proved for Manly, surrendering three tries before scoring their own try through the strong running of Lani Kavapalu, in a 5-15 defeat
In a three-day carnival with so many players engaged in so many games, including three and four games per team for the many 11-year-old players who clamoured for involvement, the NSW
Waratahs' carnival organiser, Michael Doyle, excelled himself behind the computer programmer.
"It was a splendid long weekend of football," Sevens Rugby senior manager and NSW Rugby organiser, Mr Doyle said.
"The camaraderie of the players was awesome," he said.
"We loved the carnival. It was one of our best, and the fact that we did not have major injuries despite the speed of the games made it all the better. We'll be back next year.
"All we needed was fine weather which we had save for the thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon when we stopped the rugby for half an hour because of lightning."
Coach, Harry Berryman told his Manly girls: "Sometimes we have to lose to learn, and that's what happened today, girls.
"We were not at our best, but we have a very young team, and we'll be back.
"Think of the future, continue working hard, and we'll go one better next season."
From this observer's perspective, as a writer for 40-odd seasons covering rugby in Sydney, it was splendid to see the quality of the young players from Warringah, Eastwood and Gordon clubs, their speed and technical skills and strong tackling bode well for the clubs in the future.
This weekend, October 7-9, the NSW under-15 and under-17 seven-a-side rugby championships will be held at the same Tuncurry facilities.
Twickenham in England has never looked greener than Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry, and the surface has certainly never been faster, all credit to the MidCoast Council.
And the Dolphins' Ms Sue Hobbs and her ladies and former club president Damian Daczko with his steel claw and club president, Ben Manning worked like Trojans to make the carnival a resounding success.
The NSW Waratahs were there in full force with Michael Doyle and his staff of time-keepers and referees co-ordinating and organising the whole show. It was a brilliant affair.
