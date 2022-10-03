When Judy Butler set out on the weekend to photograph migrating whales as they continue their trek home to the South Pole for summer, she didn't expect to capture the image of a kookaburra chowing down on lifeless mouse.
Judy, who is renowned for photographing all creatures 'great and small', was pleasantly surprised and mesmerised with the sight unfolding before her.
"I went up to Bennetts Head to see if there were any whales or other interesting wildlife and spotted the kookaburra with something in its mouth," Judy told the Great Lakes Advocate.
Not wanting to scare or disturb the bird, and its feathered mate, Judy took the first handful of photographs from a distance before moving nearer to get some close-up shots.
"(This) was fine with the bird as it just sat there with its prized catch," she said.
Let's hope there are more kookaburras around as the little fella and his mate were undertaking a great pest control service.
With a second wet summer forecast for 2022-23 due to La Nina, households should be prepared for an influx of unexpected and unwanted guests as insects and other pests, including cockroaches and mice, leave their homes in search of drier conditions.
Kookaburras are almost exclusively carnivorous eating mice, snakes, insects, small reptiles, and the young of other birds; unlike many other kingfishers, they rarely eat fish, although they have been known to take goldfish from garden ponds.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
