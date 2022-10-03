Great Lakes Advocate

The Professions 25th Weekend of Surf

By Anne Evans
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:00am
Forster SLS club president, John Quinn and event registrar, Beth Lee and major sponsor, Richard Crowther present the championship club trophy to Redhead nippers chair, Jason Barr, while fellow major sponsor, Darryl Roche looks on. Picture Anne Evans.

Forster Main Beach was awash with colour and ideal weather and surf conditions for this year's The Professionals Weekend of Surf on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 of the long weekend.

