Forster Main Beach was awash with colour and ideal weather and surf conditions for this year's The Professionals Weekend of Surf on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 of the long weekend.
It was the 25th year of this event and a welcome return following two years of absence due to COVID-19 interruptions, and the 13th year of sponsorship by The Professionals Forster Tuncurry.
"It is fantastic to support Forster SLSC in its endeavours to meet its commitments to patrolling our beach and that this carnival also provides a significant economic stimulus to the area," The Professionals' Richard Crowther said.
"The carnival is always well-run and the attitude of competitors, officials and spectators is first class," he said.
"Surf Lifesaving in general provides positive outcomes for member development and meeting the community's needs which is something that The Professionals Forster-Tuncurry highly value."
Forster club officials welcomed fellow 'clubbies' to town for the carnival.
"There were 522 competitors across all age groups with good numbers from previous multi-winners, Umina, along with Manly, Newport, South Maroubra, Wanda, Shelley Beach, Queenscliff and Bronte," event registrar, Beth Lee said.
"Regular attendance clubs, Soldiers Beach, Terrigal and Swansea-Belmont also entered with good numbers," she said.
A significant feature was the variety of centres competing with 34 clubs from Wollongong to Currumbin on the Gold Coast making the trek to Main Beach.
More than 90 per cent competitors came from outside the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) which provided a great opportunity to showcase the Great Lakes to visitors, many staying 3-7 nights.
On a local level, all six Lower North Coast Surf Lifesaving Clubs had competitors entered from under nine years to masters categories.
Many used the event to push for the opportunity to represent the Lower North Coast in the State Inter-branch Championships to be conducted in December on the Central Coast.
Lower North Coast Interbranch coach, Marty Cowper OAM, was in attendance to observe how his team went after a few months of consistent winter training both on the beach and in the water.
Saturday's program began at 8.30am with ironman events for nippers through to masters.
The open men's ironman title went to Charlie Verco from the North Bondi Club while the open women's title went to Lani Waller from the Redhead Club.
All beach events were conducted on the Saturday.
On Sunday, the program opened with the iconic march past event at 8am which impressed the large spectator gathering.
The day then proceeded into all the water events, swim, board, ski and taplin relay in age categories from under nine years to masters in the over 50 age group, and then onto the three-person board relay which has grown in popularity over the last few years.
With feedback from competitors, the program added a three-person ski relay this year.
This represented an innovative opportunity for competitors in various age groups to compete together in a mixed-gender race.
The club championship this year was awarded to Redhead Club, from Newcastle, with a total of 644 points, reflecting both the large number of 74 athletes competing and continuous winter training.
With COVID-19 restrictions preventing competition in 2020 and 2021, the reigning champion club from 2019, Cooks Hill, was second with 429 points and South Maroubra took third place on 250 points.
Forster club president, John Quinn thanked MidCoast Council which ensured the beach was in tip top condition in time for the carnival and extended his gratitude to members of various clubs, including Forster SLSC, which assisted with preparation, administration, marshalling, water safety and other official tasks.
In particular, Mr Quinn mentioned the water safety officer (WSO) role played by Forster member, Braydan Lee, Cape Hawke club member, Camden Ceccato.
Both young lifesavers recently returned from the elite NSW Surf Life Saving Development Camp held at the Narrabeen SLSC.
Knowing of the need for WSO qualified personnel at the event, they contacted other elite camp members with many attending to assist over the weekend.
Planning has already begun for the 2023 The Professionals Weekend of Surf which will be held on Main Beach, Forster on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, November1 during the Labour Day Long Weekend.
