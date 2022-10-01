A program helping victim-survivors of domestic violence to stay safely in a home of their choice is being expanded to the Mid Coast LGA (local government area).
Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Natalie Ward, said the expansion of the Staying Home Leaving Violence program would provide support to more vulnerable women across NSW.
"The Staying Home Leaving Violence program provides support to women and children who have suffered domestic violence by allowing them to stay safely and heal in their own home while the perpetrator is removed," Mrs Ward said.
"Earlier this year I announced phase one of the expansion, including $20 million for 28 existing Staying Home Leaving Violence service providers to extend their service reach from 33 locations to 70.
"Today we're announcing $12.5 million to deliver phases two and three, to deliver 11 new locations and trial the program in three additional locations, to help even more victim-survivors."
Under phase three, the program is being trialled across three LGAs where demand is lower, or where there are geographical barriers to accessing mainstream services, including the Blue Mountains, Lachlan and Weddin, and Snowy Monaro Regional Council.
The trial will include combining technological solutions and outreach services to deliver safety planning and case management support.
Support available to victim-survivors through Staying Home Leaving Violence can include improved home security, intensive case management, legal assistance, and financial advice.
The Staying Home Leaving Violence program has already helped more than 4500 women and children to stay safe. The expansion of this program will help support an additional 2100 women and children across the State.
"We know that being surrounded by a strong support network is incredibly important for victim-survivors, but the reality is, many women and children who have suffered domestic violence often find themselves forced to flee their homes, and this means they may also lose touch with their trusted network," said Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor.
"This program will allow more women and children across the state to stay closer to their family, friends, school and employment, while receiving support and the services they need to remain safe while they rebuild their lives."
For confidential advice, support and referrals, contact: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), The NSW Domestic Violence Line (1800 65 64 63), NSW Rape Crisis (1800 424 017) or Men's Referral Service (1300 766 491). In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
