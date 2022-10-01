We've missed it for a couple of COVID years but it's back bigger and better than ever - the Old Bar Festival this long weekend
One of the highlights of the festival is seeing the iconic VW Kombi on the road in numbers.
This happens again over this long weekend with a number of road cruises planned.
One cruise that really appeals to the public is the Festival Kombi cruise tomorrow.
Kombis, and VWs assemble on the Old Bar Air Strip ready to cruise along Old Bar Road to the highway roundabout and back. A crowd favourite every year.
The main street of Old Bar is lined with spectators to cheer on the VWs.
Seeing that many Kombis together is something special.
If you own a Kombi you do not need to register it before event for this particular cruise only.
A big display of Kombis & VWs follows on Sunday at Old Bar.
As I said in the previous article: Old Bar is the place to be over the October Long weekend.
