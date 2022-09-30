Great Lakes Advocate

Double demerits return for Labour Day long-weekend, extra penalties from today, Friday, September 30

September 30 2022 - 3:00am
Double demerit penalties will be in force for the annual Labour Day long-weekend, police say. Picture by Marina Neil

Double demerits will be in force across the State for the second consecutive weekend as more police are out and about for the annual Labor Day public holiday.

Local News

