Great Lakes Advocate

Council's Forster service centre relocating to Little Street

September 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MidCoast Council Forster customer service centre will relocate to the visitor information centre in late October. Picture supplied.

The MidCoast Council Forster service centre is on the move.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.