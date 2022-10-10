Following a succession of setbacks, including COVID-19 related delays, financial difficulties and constructions pauses, the Forster Civic Precinct project is back on track, councillors were told at the September monthly ordinary meeting last week.
Originally scheduled to be completed by December 2022 and then May 2023, the developer has given a July 2023 occupation date.
The building will house the MidCoast Council Forster library branch, tourist information centre and customer service centre.
An estimated budget of $3.5 million has been put aside for furniture, fittings and equipment, which will be funded from the Forster District and the Great Lakes Wide administration building contribution plans.
There is a $2.1 million variation for works under the construction contract, including the addition of the customer service centre, revisions to the community spaces to allow for greater flexibility for community use and cabling for car park EV charging stations, project manager, Marc Curyer said in his report to councillors.
The variation would be funded by loan funding from the commercial development reserve (funded by the rental income from Woolworths Tuncurry).
Jeremy Miller defended a claim from 'some' that the $2.1 million variation was a blow-out.
'It is clearly not; If you order a four-bedroom house and half way through you decide on a five bedroom you will have to pay extra for that extra bedroom," Cr Miller said.
At the June 30, 2021 council meeting council agreed to vary the development agreement and the revised development agreement is now the contractual arrangement which council and (developer) Enyoc must comply with, Mr Curyer said.
The next major milestone will be the weatherproofing of the site and lock-up stage, scheduled for November.- Project manager, Marc Curyer
What recourse is there for council in the event this building being constructed and funded by council if that payment is not made by Enyoc, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle asked?
"The developer is paying interest on that until the due date," corporate services director, Steve Embry said.
He said it was a contractual obligation and council would proceed through the normal recourse to recover funds.
"That was addressed in the original legal agreement." Mr Curyer said.
The design and construction budget for the project was $15.3 million (excluding GST), including contingency and was made up of:
An additional $2.7 million is to be contributed by Enyoc as a cash payment, bringing the total project budget to $18 million (the original project budget).
As part of the negotiations to ensure that the project recommenced after the pause in construction, council at its June 30, 2021 meeting approved a payment of the $2.7 million cash, Mr Curyer said.
"Enyoc is making monthly interest payments on the outstanding amount at an interest rate of six per cent per annum. "
The $2.7 million is due by 18th November 2023.
Dheera Smith said the development had been workshopped extensively and had been scrutinised closely by councillors.
However, she asked the project to be brought back to councillors if it 'blows out' again.
"The next major milestone will be the weatherproofing of the site and lock-up stage, scheduled for November," Mr Curyer said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
