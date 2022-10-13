Funding for a skate park at Wylie Breckenridge Park, Black Head is not yet available.
However, MidCoast Council believes in being prepared, discussing at length a proposed on-site amenities block for when funding for the project becomes available.
Following years of lobbying by the local community, MidCoast Council identified and approved the preferred site of a skate park, and in October 2019 voted in favour of Wylie Breckenridge Park, Black Head.
Staff were asked to investigate a suitable location to place an amenities block in June 2020.
The four cubicle, all abilities accessible toilet building, including power, access paths and landscaping, was estimated to cost $440,000.
Council staff recommended the installation of a gravity sewer connection as Wylie Breckenridge Park does not have access to the sewer network.
The nearby tennis clubhouse facility was connected to an on-site septic tank which required pumping several times a year at a cost of $500 per service.
"This will allow the tennis club to decommission the onsite septic system at their earliest convenience, funds permitting," community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
"The construction of the skate park and the installation of a gravity sewer will provide a positive impact for the community," he said.
We haven't moved past that to have plans, costings and resolve to construct even though there is a desire by the community, by way of a survey, and I suggest by desire of council to do so.- Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle asked if council would consider seeking funding from both State and Federal local members to fund the project, which he estimated would come in at a combined $1 million plus.
"This is enabling process for council to go further without an actual commitment to go ahead until we are satisfied funding is there to carry it through," Cr Tickle said.
"At this stage council has only resolved where the location of the skate park will be.
"We haven't moved past that to have plans, costings and resolve to construct even though there is a desire by the community, by way of a survey, and I suggest by desire of council to do so.
"When this came to council there was a matter arising which was the matter of a toilet block, and while this was two separate constructions it is linked as a matter arising coming out of the skate park discussion."
Dheera Smith questioned why the project couldn't be part funded by 711 developer contributions, which are set aside for public infrastructure.
"It is the decision of the council as to whether or not to use that money for those purposes," liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
He said about $1.8 million had been set aside for the Hallidays Point area for the large community wish list in relation to how that money should be spent, and council would have to weigh up what would take priority in the area.
A skate park and toilet block would take up a lot of that money, Mr De Szell said.
Councillors asked staff to provide a report in relation to the construction and funding of both the skate park and toilet facility by March 2023.
Council is asking the community for on current and future outdoor space needs in the Mid-Coast.
The feedback received will build an Open Space and Recreation Strategy, helping plan, program, prioritise and fund outdoor spaces in the Mid-Coast over the next 15 years.
Re-thinking our outdoor spaces feedback closes on November 30.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
