New amenities in Tuncurry, Hawks Nest and Old Bar have been completed

September 29 2022 - 9:00pm
More improved amenities for the Mid-Coast

A comprehensive program replacing aging amenities blocks across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) continues to produce results with three projects completed and another to begin.

