Bulahdelah will be the first community to receive new water meters in an extensive replacement program being undertaken by MidCoast Council.
More than 8000 water meters across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) will be replaced during the next six months.
The program begins next Tuesday, October 4.
MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott, said that over time the mechanical components within a water meter could wear down, resulting in the meter under reading the amount of water being consumed.
"When this happens customers are charged for less water than they've used, which means customers with older meters are essentially paying a reduced amount," Mr Scott said.
"This program helps ensure our charges are accurate and fair for everyone."
The program will move to Stroud, Stroud Road, Gloucester and Barrington, while additional areas will be announced once they've been scheduled.
Customers should expect council contractors to knock on the door and explain what they'll be doing before their water meter is replaced.
As there is a chance your old meter had started to under read, you may find your next water account is slightly higher in usage and cost.- MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott
If no-one is at home, a card will be left detailing the work.
The whole replacement process takes around 15-30 minutes per meter.
Mr Scott said it was important for customers to keep in mind that the improved accuracy of their new meter could be reflected in their next bill.
"As there is a chance your old meter had started to under read, you may find your next water account is slightly higher in usage and cost," he said.
If a customer finds their new water meter has a minor leak, they should report it to the customer service team between 8.30am-4.30pm weekdays on 7955 7777 or 1300 133 455 after hours.
The program is for meters aged more than 15 years.
The new water meters are compatible with the remote reading technology currently being trialled in Stroud Road.
To find out more about water meter replacement program, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/meterprogram
