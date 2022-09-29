Great Lakes Advocate

Water meter replacement program to kick off in Bulahdelah next week

Updated October 4 2022 - 12:25am, first published September 29 2022 - 8:00am
Picture supplied.

Bulahdelah will be the first community to receive new water meters in an extensive replacement program being undertaken by MidCoast Council.

