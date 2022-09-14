Data analytics 101: What is it & why does it matter?

Take a closer look at exactly what data analytics is and why it matters for not just your business, but all companies operating in the digital age. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Nowadays, businesses generate huge amounts of data which they can dissect and analyse to learn more about opportunities, performance, industry trends and so much more. Whether you head up a large multinational company or you operate a small local business, data analytics has never been more important for business owners.



Using the data that's at your disposal, you can understand so much more about your own business, the markets you are operating in, your customers and even your competitors. Using this knowledge, you can ensure that you always have the upper hand over your competition.

Not only will analysing the right data help you to get a bird's eye view of your competitors and the market at large, but you may even find that analysing industry and company data will also help you develop a clearer understanding of the strengths and weaknesses that are unique to your business.



In other words, data analytics can even help you improve upon your business and its offerings, whether these are products or services. In doing so, you'll find that even a minimal investment in data analytics could yield greater profits, higher productivity, and increased rates of customer satisfaction and perhaps even customer retention. And aren't these amongst the strongest characteristics that any modern business can have?

So without further ado, let's take a closer look at exactly what data analytics is and why it matters for not just your business, but all companies operating in the digital age.

What exactly is data analytics?

Despite what you may have heard, data analysis and "big data" is certainly not reserved solely for larger corporations. Businesses of all sizes are taking advantage of data analytics and are seeing tremendous results.

"Big data" is a term that is used to describe enormous volumes of data that businesses create every single day as part of their normal operating procedures. If left disorganised, this data can be very difficult to glean any information from.

If this data is organised, structured and easily searchable, however, it can be a huge asset to any business. When data is effectively harvested, assessed, and reframed into concrete findings, it can be used to achieve a wide range of industry purposes, including:

conducting in-depth analyses of particular organisations,

predicting large-scale industry trends,

understanding a sales funnel in greater detail,



getting to know more about your customers by building consumer profiles,

seeing which components of different marketing campaigns were successful,

identifying the best content to post on social media, and so much more.



The process of harvesting, sorting, presenting, and understanding data is what we refer to as 'data analytics'.

The benefits of data analytics for business owners

There are four different types of data analytics, these being:

Descriptive analytics - 'What happened?'

Diagnostic analytics - 'Why did it happen?'

Predictive analytics - 'What will happen?'

Prescriptive analytics - 'What should we do?'

Big data companies use all four of these practices in order to develop industry reports with insights that can help business owners develop their organisations to succeed in both present and predicted industry climates.

There are countless different ways that business owners can benefit from practicing these four types of data analytics independently, either through the use of specialised data analysis software or by investing in a team of analytics professionals.



In the modern business landscape, most small to medium-sized businesses use software and cloud-based tools to harvest and present data, which makes practicing data analytics much more straightforward and most importantly, more accessible.

Even if your business isn't able to take advantage of findings from big data that are provided by premium industry reports and market research, you can still learn quite a lot by simply paying attention to your company's own data.

Below are just some of the advantages that an in-depth analysis of company data can provide:

Reduce costs

Analysing data to determine metrics such as your "return on investment" (ROI) or "return on time" (ROT) can help business owners quickly identify where they can streamline their spending. Data analytics can also highlight opportunities to reduce costs when it comes to supplies, utility bills, overhead costs, and other business expenses that could potentially be culled. As the old saying goes "what you don't measure, you can't manage".

Increase efficiency

In our ever-competitive industry landscapes, efficiency is key to the success of virtually all modern-day businesses. The immediacy of the digital age naturally prompts consumers to prefer businesses that can deliver their offerings promptly and to a higher standard than their competitors.

Data analyst, business owners can quickly identify opportunities to increase efficiency in their businesses so that they can operate quicker and become more streamlined than ever before. When your business is able to operate more efficiently, you will have every chance of meeting the expectations of your clients moving forward.

Identify weaknesses

By analysing data that is specific to your company, you will also be able to identify any weaknesses that may pose a threat to your company. Being able to identify weaknesses in your operations will allow you to make regular improvements to your team, facilities, equipment, and all other aspects of your business to ensure you stay one step ahead of the competition.

Making data-driven decisions is always preferable to moving blindly, especially when some elements of identifying and assessing weaknesses or organisational pitfalls will naturally require some financial investment. By utilising data analytics, you can ensure that any investments you make in business development will be sure to actually land smoothly and deliver the results that you'd like to see.

Embrace data analytics and move your business forward

Regardless of the size of your business, there are many ways that you can benefit from data analytics. Collecting data is a great place to start, but actually taking steps to engage with and absorb all the hidden secrets that your data contains can tell you so much about your company and the opportunities that could lay just over the horizon, if you know where to look!