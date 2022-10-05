Great Lakes Advocate

Local rugby clubs will meet with Rugby Australia officials next week in Nabiac

By Mick McDonald
October 5 2022 - 6:00pm
Forster, the most successful club in the Lower North Coast competition, struggled for numbers last season, often having to borrow players from other clubs to make up a team.

LOWER North Coast Rugby Union (LNC) clubs will have a further meeting with Rugby Australia official, Zac Elliott at the Nabiac Hotel on Wednesday, October 12 to discuss the format of the 2023 competition.

