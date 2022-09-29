The annual turnover rate of MidCoast Council staff for 2021 was 14.69 per cent, general manager, Adrian Panuccio told councillors attending yesterday's September ordinary meeting.
Mr Panuccio was answering a question with notice from Peter Epov who asked what the full time equivalent (FTE) figures for employees at June 30 and how many staff have left, and/or were in the process of leaving between January 1 and August 31.
Council reported FTE staff and staff turnover in the Workforce Management Strategy adopted by council on June 29, which is available on council's website, Mr Panuccio said.
These figures were provided as at December 31, 2021, he said.
Workforce statistics at June 30 will be incorporated in the 2021-22 annual report which is under development.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.