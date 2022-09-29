Great Lakes Advocate

Peter Epov brought forward a question with notice at this month's council meeting

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 29 2022 - 2:00am
The annual turnover rate of MidCoast Council staff for 2021 was 14.69 per cent, general manager, Adrian Panuccio told councillors attending yesterday's September ordinary meeting.

