The fourth edition of Garden Escapes, will be launched by MidCoast Council early next month.
In an interactive, hands-on presentation, MidCoast Council strategy weeds biosecurity officer, Terry Inkson will be joined at the launch by leading weeds experts, scientists, the horticultural community and garden lovers.
Mr Inkson and the natural systems team will outline the latest threats, and how to better defend the land, water and environment against weeds.
"This 4th edition of Garden Escapees is a beautiful and essential resource for anyone involved with plants - from landholders to nurseries, community groups, government agencies and universities," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"Garden Escapees has become a resource that is in demand and valued, not only by the wider Mid-Coast community but also industry peers in NSW, with adaptations of the resource being developed and released in the wider Sydney basin and from the North Coast of NSW to the Queensland border since 2009."
Mr Inkson also will share insights from the 22nd Australasian Weeds Conference in Adelaide, where he presented ground-breaking work in the Mid-Coast with Bocconia frutescens.
This was the first time Boconnia had been identified as escaped in the Australian environment.
The Kiwarrak community partnered with the council weed team to identify and remove Bocconia from their district, including in environmentally sensitive areas such as the Khappinghat National Park.
The latest free edition of Garden Escapees will assist the Mid-Coast community to better understand weed management on land under their care and identify how to categorise and prioritise weeds according to species, distribution, density and situation.
The event will be held at MidCoast Council customer service and administration centre, Taree on Monday, October 10 from 4:30-6pm.
Refreshments will be served.
Numbers are limited and registration is essential.
Book at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/Garden-Escapees-book-launch or by calling 7955 7777.
