THREE southern clubs, including Forster-Tuncurry, contested this year's Group Three Rugby League first grade semi-final series.
Port City was the only northern club involved.
However, Hastings and Macleay clubs dominated grand final day played last Saturday, September 24, at the Old Bar Reserve.
Wauchope won the league tag over Port City while Macleay Valley defeated Port City in a classic under 18 match that went into extra time.
Macleay made it a double by winning the reserve grade premiership while Port City defeated the host club, Old Bar in first grade.
The Breakers trailed 12-2 with half an hour remaining in the first grade game but finished too strongly for the Pirates to win 20-12.
Heavy rain late last week saw the group put plans in place to either shift the grand final to Wingham or play on Sunday if there were concerns about the playing surface.
However, despite a storm hitting at lunchtime on Saturday followed by intermittent showers, the field held up.
This was the first time a grand final has been played at Old Bar and the gate was $18,700.
Meanwhile, the group's presentation will be held at the Wingham Services Club on Friday, October 14.
