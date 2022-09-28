Great Lakes Advocate

The first time rugby league grand final played at Old Bar last weekend had a gate taking of $18,700.

By Mick McDonald
September 28 2022 - 4:00pm
Port City players make their way onto the field for the start of the Group Three first grade grand final played at Old Bar.

THREE southern clubs, including Forster-Tuncurry, contested this year's Group Three Rugby League first grade semi-final series.

