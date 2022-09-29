GROUP Three and Group Two have still to agree on a date for the North Coast trial representative rugby league matches.
The game was originally to be played last weekend, however, this was put on hold when Group Three was forced to reschedule the grand final to last Saturday.
"We're hoping to play the games on October 9, but we haven't heard from Group Two yet,'' Group Three chairman, Wayne Bridge said.
Forster-Tuncurry's Nathan Campbell has been named as captain-coach of the Group Three side, with the assistance of Tim Donovan from Port City.
The two groups were also to meet in women's league tag first grade and under 18s.
Mr Bridge conceded that if the groups cannot come to an agreement soon on a date then it is unlikely the fixtures would go ahead.
The games were originally set down to be played at South West Rocks, but were switched to Macksville due to concerns at the condition of the field at South West Rocks.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
